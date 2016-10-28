ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Dr. Feelgood
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Dr. Feelgood

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.3 9 reviews

Dr. Feelgood

Dr. Feelgood

Dr. Feelgood is a beautiful blend of flavors and effects that possesses a tangible medical bent. This cross developed by Colorado Seed Inc. is a blend of Harlequin and Gupta Kush. Mixing the powerful CBD generation of Harlequin with the medical-grade body effects of Dr. Sanjay Gupta Kush creates a strain focused on physical wellness. With equal parts anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects, Dr. Feelgood abates anxiety and culls chronic pain with confidence. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

9

write a review

Find Dr. Feelgood nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Dr. Feelgood nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Dr. Feelgood

Lineage

Strain parent
Harlequin
parent
Strain
Dr. Feelgood

Products with Dr. Feelgood

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Dr. Feelgood nearby.

Most popular in