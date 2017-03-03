ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Dr. Grinspoon
Sativa

4.8 70 reviews

Dr. Grinspoon

aka Lester Grinspoon

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 70 reviews

Dr. Grinspoon

Dr. Grinspoon, a pure sativa heirloom bred by Barney’s Farm in Amsterdam, is a strain destined for connoisseurs and intellectuals alike. In honor of the Harvard professor and cannabis advocate, this strain was named after Lester Grinspoon, who set out to correct misinformed science in the 1970s. As if channeling the brilliance of Dr. Grinspoon himself, this sativa is a top choice for creative, introspective thinkers as it induces heightened cerebral activity and sensory awareness. Dr. Grinspoon buds, imbued with rich earthy and honey flavors, grow like berries on twig stalks in unusually gapped popcorn formations. Because of its structure, Dr. Grinspoon typically delivers smaller harvests after a 13-14 week flowering time. This indoor preferred strain requires time and patience, but few cannabis varieties can impress connoisseurs like these frost coated gems. Patients with mood disorders, attention deficit, and chronic pain may find relief in the euphoric and invigorating experience that defines this legendary sativa.

Effects

Show all

49 people reported 414 effects
Energetic 85%
Uplifted 75%
Happy 65%
Euphoric 63%
Creative 59%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 22%
Stress 20%
Pain 18%
Lack of appetite 16%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 6%
Headache 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

70

5 of the Hardest Cannabis Strains to Grow
It’s Raining Sativas: LA Cannabis Cup Entries, Heirlooms, and Landraces Added to the Leafly Explorer
6 International Cannabis Strains Worth Seeking Abroad
