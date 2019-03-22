A product of two favorites from Bodhi Seeds, Dragon Fruit crosses Snow Lotus with Oldsog’s Silver Haze to create a hybrid that will get your mind and body buzzing. With lime green buds, Dragon Fruit comes drenched in trichomes with dank fruity and musky aromas that will awaken your senses.
Strain spotlight
