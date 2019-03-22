ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 14 reviews

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

A product of two favorites from Bodhi Seeds, Dragon Fruit crosses Snow Lotus with Oldsog’s Silver Haze to create a hybrid that will get your mind and body buzzing. With lime green buds, Dragon Fruit comes drenched in trichomes with dank fruity and musky aromas that will awaken your senses. 

Reviews

14

Avatar for Mrdabie
Member since 2017
I give this strain a five all day its smell is potent but strong the dry taste out of a paper is very flavorful and the smell is true to its taste hits harsh on the exhale
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for jcarter848
Member since 2015
Just picked up a $75.00 OZ of popcorn nugs from Ponderosa Releaf here in Peoria. smells like Funky, Dank Dragon fruit, yes the auctual fruit. go to Safeway or frys when they have fresh dragonfruit, buy one and try it, then compare the smells! buzz is very Indica like, stony and has a strong couch l...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for danielrb00
Member since 2018
I just took a hit from my bong with this strain and its really god, the fruity smell and taste are awesome, gets you a concentrate-sleepy high ... great for my anxiety and insomnia
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for hotchamama77
Member since 2016
Dragon Fruit is a nice head and body relief from some nerve pain. The flavor is phenomenal, with mango and papaya notes hit your old factory system and taste buds at the same time when vaporized. Great uplifting and energetic feelings when you don't want to overdo the stoney-oney feeling; smoking on...
Reported
feelings
Energetic
Avatar for Jermster_007
Member since 2019
This strain mixes both textures of the mind and the body. A simple and even balance between relaxed and alert that gets you through the day. This pure high is a very strong and controlling one. I suggest sit back and enjoy the ride.
Reported
feelings
FocusedGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
Snow Lotus
parent
Strain
