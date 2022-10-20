Dragons Dream
Dragons Dream is a marijuana strain comprised of Slurricane x Blue Dream. This sativa-dominant hybrid strain smells and tastes sweet, fruity, pungent, and tropical with subtle grape and sugary berries notes. Dragon's Dream causes a balanced high with cerebral stimulation and a slow-onset, full-body relaxation. Some consumers report this strain helped them with depression, chronic pain, and nausea. Dragon's Dream is developed by the brand 'CAKE—She hits different.'
