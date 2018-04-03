Dream Machine by Heavyweight Seeds is a hybrid cross of various landrace genetics. This bedtime strain was bred from Afghani, Indian, and Brazilian strains, and has been known to flourish when kept below 5 feet (1.5 meters) tall. It has a sweet, smooth, earthy flavor that translates to the aroma. Dream Machine mixes the old world subtleties of these genetics into a restful combination of flavors and effects.
