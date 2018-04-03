ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Dream Machine by Heavyweight Seeds is a hybrid cross of various landrace genetics. This bedtime strain was bred from Afghani, Indian, and Brazilian strains, and has been known to flourish when kept below 5 feet (1.5 meters) tall. It has a sweet, smooth, earthy flavor that translates to the aroma. Dream Machine mixes the old world subtleties of these genetics into a restful combination of flavors and effects.

I love this indica, it is very potent and robust in flavor(Taste) like a fine wine out the vineyard Dream machine has the sweet and sour highlights of all the classic dreams. Mellow way out with the Dream machine! This one sneaks up on you with each pull! A constant state of relaxation and chill ...
This was a pleasant strain. It was very relaxing but not too relaxed. Did make me alittle hungry but not eat the whole kitchen hungry. Idk if it was because i was tired but i took 1 of the best naps afterwards.
I've been growing this strain for over 3 years, and quality and quantity and both phenomenal traits. I just pulled 20 ounces on 1 plant 5' tall under a 600hps! Beautiful yellows, reds and purples at the end of flower, terpenes smelling heavily of lemon and cedar. Flowers are so chunky with fox tail...
Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Dream Machine
Strain child
Monster Profit
child

