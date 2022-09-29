Dreamsicle
Dreamsicle potency is higher THC than average.
Dreamsicle is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sherbert and Starfighter. Dreamsicle has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Dreamsicle, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy Dreamsicle weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Dreamsicle products near you
Similar to Dreamsicle near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—