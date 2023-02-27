Durban Dawg reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Durban Dawg.
Durban Dawg strain effects
Durban Dawg strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Durban Dawg reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Buy strains with similar effects to Durban Dawg
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in