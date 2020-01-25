Bred by Paradise Seeds, Durga Mata II is a cross between their own Durga Mata and Shiva. With a 2:1 CBD:THC ratio, this strain brings forward a long-lasting body buzz that is mellowed out by the balancing qualities of CBD. It offers sweet perfume notes that make for a tasty and smooth smoke. Give Durga Mata II a shot if you want a quality strain that will go the distance for novices and CBD aficionados.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
4
Find Durga Mata II nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Durga Mata II nearby.
Lineage
Products with Durga Mata II
Hang tight. We're looking for Durga Mata II nearby.