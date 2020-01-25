ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Durga Mata II
Hybrid

3.8 4 reviews

Durga Mata II

Durga Mata II

Bred by Paradise Seeds, Durga Mata II is a cross between their own Durga Mata and Shiva. With a 2:1 CBD:THC ratio, this strain brings forward a long-lasting body buzz that is mellowed out by the balancing qualities of CBD. It offers sweet perfume notes that make for a tasty and smooth smoke. Give Durga Mata II a shot if you want a quality strain that will go the distance for novices and CBD aficionados.

4

Lineage

Strain parent
Durga Mata
parent
Strain
Durga Mata II

