Bred by Paradise Seeds, Durga Mata II is a cross between their own Durga Mata and Shiva. With a 2:1 CBD:THC ratio, this strain brings forward a long-lasting body buzz that is mellowed out by the balancing qualities of CBD. It offers sweet perfume notes that make for a tasty and smooth smoke. Give Durga Mata II a shot if you want a quality strain that will go the distance for novices and CBD aficionados.