Dutch Delight
Dutch Delight is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Dutch Treat and Amnesia Haze. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Dutch Delight is known for its balanced effects and delightful flavor profile. It features the terpene myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Dutch Delight typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Dutch Delight is moderately potent, with a THC content that usually falls around 18-22%, making this strain suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, Dutch Delight offers a well-rounded experience, combining the uplifting qualities of sativa with the relaxing attributes of indica. We are still learning about Dutch Delight's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dutch Delight, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
