An auto-flowering indica-dominant hybrid, Early Miss is a great strain for those looking for pain relief or an appetite boost. Crop King Seeds took the heavy producer Big Bud and paired it with the hard-hitting White Widow to make a moderate yielding plant with high levels of THC, and then crossed it with an auto-flowering ruderalis variety. Flowering in 50 days, this hybrid is a quick and easy grow that will not leave you disappointed.
