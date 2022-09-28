Ebony Ivory
Ebony Ivory potency is higher THC than average.
Ebony Ivory is a hybrid weed strain. Ebony Ivory has 23% THC and 3% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Ebony Ivory, before let us know! Leave a review.
