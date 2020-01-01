ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Egyptian Royalty #1
Egyptian Royalty #1 is a kushy indica-dominant hybrid crosses Blackberry Kush and Elderberry Kush and has a smooth zoned-out high that may make you stick to the couch. It has pungent citrus aromas and flavors and ranges in appearance from dark purple to green, with golden or orange pistils.

