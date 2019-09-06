Bred by JD Short, DJ Short’s son and founder of Second Generation Genetics, Einstein’s Pipe is a cross of a Goji Raz mother and a Blueberry father. Beautiful buds come with dank OG and berry incense flavors and are a gorgeous violet blue and laced with trichomes. As for the high, consumers can expect to be sedated by a strong creeping high that is sure to bring on the munchies.