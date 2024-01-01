stock photo similar to Electric Lotus
Hybrid

Electric Lotus

Electric Lotus is a 2024 weed strain from the breeder Compound Genetics of California. Electric Lotus is part of a lineup of crosses from Compound's award-winning Eye Candy (Biscotti x The Menthol) cultivar. Eye Candy is known for being super-blingy, big, and pretty. Electric Lotus is a cross of Jahmagic x Eye Candy. We're still learning more about Electric Lotus so leave one of the first reviews.

