Espresso
Espresso effects are mostly energizing.
Espresso potency is higher THC than average.
Espresso is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Espresso - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Espresso strain effects
Espresso strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
