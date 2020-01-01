ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
DNA Genetics crossed Exodus Cheese (a.k.a. UK Cheese) with OG Kush to create Exodus Kush. Plants grow wide and dense with the structure of Exodus Cheese but pack the heavy-hitting high of OG Kush that tends to put people to bed. The taste profile starts off with a cheesy funk and finishes with a thick OG gas flavor. Exodus Cheese fits the bill for any Kush or Cheese lover looking for a new favorite.

 

Lineage

Exodus Cheese
OG Kush
