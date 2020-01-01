DNA Genetics crossed Exodus Cheese (a.k.a. UK Cheese) with OG Kush to create Exodus Kush. Plants grow wide and dense with the structure of Exodus Cheese but pack the heavy-hitting high of OG Kush that tends to put people to bed. The taste profile starts off with a cheesy funk and finishes with a thick OG gas flavor. Exodus Cheese fits the bill for any Kush or Cheese lover looking for a new favorite.