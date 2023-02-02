Face Slapper
Face Slapper effects are mostly calming.
Face Slapper potency is higher THC than average.
Face Slapper is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Face Slapper - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Face Slapper strain effects
Face Slapper strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
