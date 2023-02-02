Face Slapper reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Face Slapper.
Face Slapper strain effects
Face Slapper strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Face Slapper reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Buy strains with similar effects to Face Slapper
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in