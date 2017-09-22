ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Fallen Angel
Indica

5 reviews

Fallen Angel

Fallen Angel

Fallen Angel by Devil’s Harvest Seeds is a cross between a Kuchi male and Shoreline female. The two distinctive strains blend well, offering a sumptuous bouquet of skunk, fuel, lemon, and pine. This strain will reward diligent growers with dense, colorful flowers with shimmering trichomes atop purple hues. The relaxing effects of this strain saddle the limbs with a mellow, settling sensation that gets heavier with continued consumption. Enjoy Fallen Angel later in the day to maximize this strain’s creeping sedation.  

Reviews

5

automushbkk
Member since 2017
Fully relaxing and very long-lasting, the indica-dominance makes for a classically super heavy :) , sometimes i cant move ,it feels like my leg need wheelchairs motherfcker woohoo. :)
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
NAZOG2019
Member since 2019
Stunningly beautiful buds that are so frosty they give off a greyish hue accented with red hairs and purple sugar leaves that wrap around the nug forming, strangely enough, the wings of an angel. The smoke is heavy but the buzz is not. It's pleasant and relaxing without the need for a nap after usi...
feelings
HappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
TheRealShreddy
Member since 2017
One of the best strains I've toked next to Gorilla Glue. Definitely a couch locker off one bowl too the head but too much will leave you useless lol
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Terpslife420
Member since 2018
Its the PARANOIED WEED I'll ever tried pls add this fact into negative aspect of this strain
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyTalkative
