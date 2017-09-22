Fallen Angel by Devil’s Harvest Seeds is a cross between a Kuchi male and Shoreline female. The two distinctive strains blend well, offering a sumptuous bouquet of skunk, fuel, lemon, and pine. This strain will reward diligent growers with dense, colorful flowers with shimmering trichomes atop purple hues. The relaxing effects of this strain saddle the limbs with a mellow, settling sensation that gets heavier with continued consumption. Enjoy Fallen Angel later in the day to maximize this strain’s creeping sedation.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
5
automushbkk
NAZOG2019
TheRealShreddy
Terpslife420
Find Fallen Angel nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Fallen Angel nearby.
Photos
Products with Fallen Angel
Hang tight. We're looking for Fallen Angel nearby.