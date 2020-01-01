Coming from OG Raskal Seeds, Fire Alien Master takes their beloved Fire Alien Kush and crosses it with the infamous SoCal Master Kush, a.k.a. Purple Master Kush. This crossing gives the strain a potent high that still holds onto the cerebral effects of Fire Alien Kush. Fire Alien Master buds grow dense and bulbous and produce a resinous flower with a hash and incense terpene profile with a bit of a lemon undertone when smoked.
