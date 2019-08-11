Bred by OG Rascal Seeds out of California, Fire Alien Romulan is a cross between a female Romulan and a male Fire Alien Kush. With high yields and a heavy trichome production, Fire Alien Romulan buds hold a sweet lemon and hash terpene profile that tastes as delicious as it smells. The high may come at you full-on, with an initial cerebral blast that then moves throughout the body, physically and mentally encompassing you.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
1
Find Fire Alien Romulan nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Fire Alien Romulan nearby.
Lineage
Products with Fire Alien Romulan
Hang tight. We're looking for Fire Alien Romulan nearby.