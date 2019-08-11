ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Fire Alien Romulan

Bred by OG Rascal Seeds out of California, Fire Alien Romulan is a cross between a female Romulan and a male Fire Alien Kush. With high yields and a heavy trichome production, Fire Alien Romulan buds hold a sweet lemon and hash terpene profile that tastes as delicious as it smells. The high may come at you full-on, with an initial cerebral blast that then moves throughout the body, physically and mentally encompassing you.

 

Member since 2019
Via Pax & fine flower Earthy when holding with sweet end upon exhale. Instant head high, especially in the eyes. Redness, glassy , one eye droopy. Pain in my hip released and irritated bowl soothed. lSlight paranoia and irritation, but didn’t sleep well last night. If I wasn’t already tired, thi...
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Lineage

Fire Alien Kush
Romulan
