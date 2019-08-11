Bred by OG Rascal Seeds out of California, Fire Alien Romulan is a cross between a female Romulan and a male Fire Alien Kush. With high yields and a heavy trichome production, Fire Alien Romulan buds hold a sweet lemon and hash terpene profile that tastes as delicious as it smells. The high may come at you full-on, with an initial cerebral blast that then moves throughout the body, physically and mentally encompassing you.