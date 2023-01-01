stock photo similar to Fire Diesel
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Fire Diesel

Fire Diesel is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Diesel and Fire OG. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Fire Diesel is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Fire Diesel typically ranges from $12-$18. We are still learning about Fire Diesel’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fire Diesel, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Fire Diesel

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Fire Diesel products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Fire Diesel near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight