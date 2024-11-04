I have been a lil pot head for 4 years now. I have had many strain, mostly sativa or sativa dom, and never really had a want to smoke indica strains. Then, I smoked this!! It’s fucking amazing. I had $70 and this is what he threw at me so I was down with it. I have never really experienced something that genuinely helped with physical pain and my anxiety as much as this strain did. I highly recommend if your at a sleepover or your just snuggled up in your room. <3

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