FL Haze reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain FL Haze.
FL Haze strain effects
Reported by 121 real people like you
FL Haze strain flavors
FL Haze strain helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Stress
- 26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
FL Haze reviews
s........x
November 4, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Smoked it out of a 2g palm leaf..My muscles have melted into butter, I’m about to enjoy a ribeye, and sleep like a baby. Smoked it while sitting and watching murder documentaries. Felt euphorically sleepy.
i........m
January 8, 2024
Sleepy
Tingly
Dizzy
This strain got me SO HIGH I literally fell I can definitely say this is the best strain I’ve ever had plus omg the flavor🤤
l........f
December 25, 2023
My absolute favorite strain and I would recommend this to everyone who heartedly. I miss it so much and I wish it was easier to find again.
n........4
January 12, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Love it!
a........e
January 1, 2024
Focused
It made me buy shoes!
L........y
October 29, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I have been a lil pot head for 4 years now. I have had many strain, mostly sativa or sativa dom, and never really had a want to smoke indica strains. Then, I smoked this!! It’s fucking amazing. I had $70 and this is what he threw at me so I was down with it. I have never really experienced something that genuinely helped with physical pain and my anxiety as much as this strain did. I highly recommend if your at a sleepover or your just snuggled up in your room. <3
v........o
September 14, 2022
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
HOOO baby this one’s a heavy hitter. super sweet fragrant flavor very reminiscent of the name. couple pulls of this shit and you will be Feeling It for sure. i usually don’t show it when i’m smacked but damn this doink had me looking like a small town white boy at his first frat party. if you got a hard job or school is kicking your ass this stuff is for you.
z........g
May 14, 2024
Tastes like soap🤮