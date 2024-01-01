stock photo similar to Flavor Country
Hybrid

Flavor Country

Flavor Country is an indica-dominant hybrid strain bred by the all-stars at Archive Seed Bank in Portland, Oregon. True to its name, Flavor Country combines the genetics of two delicious strains: Archive's own RudeBoi OG and Leafly's 2021 Strain of the Year, Dosidos. Deep green in color, and shot through with purple, Flavor Country is a soothing and euphoric choice for any cannabis consumer. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Flavor Country, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

