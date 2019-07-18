- Peppery
- Herbal
- Citrus
Bred by Archive Seeds, RudeBoi OG is an indica-dominant strain that brings together genetics from two OG Kush phenotypes: Irene OG and a backcrossed Face Off OG. The hashy kush aroma typically found in OG varieties comes out strong in this hybrid, providing a flavorful introduction with a refreshing finish. RudeBoi OG produces potently sublime, relaxing effects that envelope both mind and body.
