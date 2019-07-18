ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.7 79 reviews

RudeBoi OG

aka Rude Boy, RudeBoi

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Herbal
Citrus

CalmingEnergizing

RudeBoi OG
  • Peppery
  • Herbal
  • Citrus

Bred by Archive Seeds, RudeBoi OG is an indica-dominant strain that brings together genetics from two OG Kush phenotypes—Irene OG and a backcrossed Face Off OG. The hashy kush aroma typically found in OG varieties comes out strong in this hybrid, providing a flavorful introduction with a refreshing finish. RudeBoi OG produces potently sublime, relaxing effects that envelope both mind and body.

Effects

54 people reported 429 effects
Relaxed 88%
Happy 62%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 46%
Sleepy 27%
Stress 42%
Depression 38%
Pain 35%
Anxiety 31%
Insomnia 22%
Dry mouth 22%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 1%
Dry eyes 1%
Paranoid 1%

Reviews

79

Find RudeBoi OG nearby

Lineage

First strain parent
Irene OG
parent
Second strain parent
Face Off OG
parent
Strain
RudeBoi OG

Products with RudeBoi OG

Most popular in