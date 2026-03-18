Floral Frost
Floral Frost potency is higher THC than average.
Floral Frost is an indica-dominant hybrid bred from Apples and Mr. E Pupil × White Runtz, known for its flavor-packed profile and potent effects. With lab testing showing high THC levels (~31%), this strain delivers a rich sensory experience that marries fruity sweetness and creamy undertones with balanced, calming effects. The high opens with a gentle focus, gradually melting into soothing body relief that’s ideal for winding down at the end of the day without completely switching off. Floral Frost’s combination of vibrant flavor and relaxing, yet clear-headed effects makes it a standout choice for consumers seeking both potency and depth in their cannabis experience.
Buy strains with similar effects to Floral FrostOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Floral Frost strain effects
Floral Frost strain flavors
Floral Frost strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Floral Frost products near you
Similar to Floral Frost near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—