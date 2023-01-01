stock photo similar to Floruit
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Floruit

Floruit is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Forum Cookies and Mendo Breath. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Floruit is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Floruit typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Floruit’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Floruit, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Floruit

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Floruit products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Floruit near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight