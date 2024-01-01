stock photo similar to Fly
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Fly

Fly is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Florida Kush and The Y. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Fly is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Fly typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Fly’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fly, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Strain spotlight