Florida Kush
Florida Kush effects are mostly calming.
Florida Kush is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, relaxed, and aroused. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Florida Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.
Florida Kush sensations
Florida Kush helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 17% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
