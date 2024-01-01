stock photo similar to Flying Monkey
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Flying Monkey

Flying Monkey, also known as The Flying Monk,  is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Emerald Cookies and Locktite. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Flying Monkey is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Flying Monkey typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Flying Monkey’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Flying Monkey, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

