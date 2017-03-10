ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. F'n louZER
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of F'n louZER

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

Write a review

F'n louZER

F'n louZER

F’n louZER is another potent genetic cross from Mr. Mack’s Snack. Created by crossing their in-house Bloo’s Kloos with the trichome-laden beast, White Rhino, F’n louZER hits the consumer with a stampede of stoney, relaxed effects that can sap motivation. Named for its stereotypical stoner buzz, F’n louZER is designed for evening consumption. Its terpene profile is pungent, smelling of gas, pine, and a smear of fresh blueberries. Enjoy F’n louZER to unwind and plan for an early bedtime with continued consumption.   

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find F'n louZER nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry F'n louZER nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of F'n louZER

Lineage

First strain parent
Bloo's Kloos
parent
Second strain parent
White Rhino
parent
Strain
F'n louZER

Products with F'n louZER

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for F'n louZER nearby.