HybridTHC 31%CBD

Foie Gras

Foie Gras, aka Duck Liver, is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross of Grease Monkey x Gelatti. This is a potent strain that expresses a mix of sweet, grape, and earthy flavors, and offers consumers soothing, relaxing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Foie Gras, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



