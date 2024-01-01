HybridTHC 31%CBD —
Foie Gras
write a review
Foie Gras, aka Duck Liver, is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross of Grease Monkey x Gelatti. This is a potent strain that expresses a mix of sweet, grape, and earthy flavors, and offers consumers soothing, relaxing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Foie Gras, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Foie GrasOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
See more dispensaries near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Foie Gras products near you
Similar to Foie Gras near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—