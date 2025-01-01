stock photo similar to Fritterz
Fritterz
aka Lucky Orchard, Apple Fritter x Runtz, Apple Tarts
Fritterz is a weed strain made of Apple Fritter x Runtz, from the breeder Always Be Flowering. Evermore in Maryland calls theirs Lucky Orchard, many AKAs or other names will be likely from crossing two such popular strains.
Evermore reports the strain combines the sweetness of ripe apples with the comforting, rich notes of fresh dough. Lucky Orchard promises a sensory experience that is both invigorating and soothing. Perfect for relaxing after a long day or as a sweet treat to uplift your spirits, this strain is designed to enchant your palate and elevate your relaxation to new heights. Not to be confused with "Apple Fritter" without the 'Z'.
