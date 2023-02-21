Frosted Zinn is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, creative, and sleepy. Frosted Zinn has 13% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Frosted Zinn, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Frosted Zinn
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Frosted Zinn strain effects
Frosted Zinn strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 10% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 10% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Frosted Zinn products near you
Similar to Frosted Zinn near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—