Fruit Smash
Fruit Smash potency is higher THC than average.
Fruit Smash is a 90% sativa hybrid cannabis strain that combines 9 lb Hammer and Juicy Fruit. Creator Jacob Postma, founder and CEO of Crown-Canna reports the strain has tropical fruit candy smell and taste with a fuel finish. The high-THC strain is reportedly cerebral, uplifting, and euphoric. Leave a review if you've had Fruit Smash.
