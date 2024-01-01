stock photo similar to Black Silk
IndicaTHC 24%CBD

Black Silk

Black Silk is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Crown-Canna from a genetic cross of Fruit Smash XL x The Black. This is a sedating strain with additional arousing and euphoric effects; medical patients can expect relief with pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Black Silk is a resilient grower with high, trichome-heavy yields that flourishes in soil and indoor setups. Buds express a mix of blackberry, cream, and diesel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Silk, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

