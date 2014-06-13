Funky Monkey is a euphoric indica-dominant cross between Grape Ape and Mendo Purps. Its giggly, talkative qualities pair well with social outings or chumming with friends at home.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
32
The_Elder
ItemNumber9Exists
mlindsey886
nedbow12
johnholler
Find Funky Monkey nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Funky Monkey nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Funky Monkey
Hang tight. We're looking for Funky Monkey nearby.