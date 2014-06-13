ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.2 32 reviews

Funky Monkey is a euphoric indica-dominant cross between Grape Ape and Mendo Purps. Its giggly, talkative qualities pair well with social outings or chumming with friends at home.

Effects

Happy 57%
Relaxed 57%
Giggly 47%
Uplifted 47%
Creative 33%
Pain 47%
Anxiety 38%
Lack of appetite 33%
Stress 33%
Depression 28%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 9%
Headache 9%

Reviews

32

The_Elder
Member since 2012
I really enjoyed this. Didn't need much of it to get the job done. Made me happy, talkative, even a bit outgoing. Had a nice look and taste.
CreativeHappyTalkative
ItemNumber9Exists
Member since 2015
Funky Monkey...that Funky Monkey. Everything you love in a strong dense Indica. Exceptional for pain, relaxing yet energetic. Blackberry taste. Warning!! You will have severe giggles and munchie attacks!! 4.6/5.0
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxed
mlindsey886
Member since 2014
kinda gives a relaxation like i ate a valiun. Helps appetite a ton. my Funky Monkdy came out purple as Barney. a good strain. cheap. not big yeilds, just little peurple popcorn nugs. with aloy of trimming that need done covered in leaves if not trimmed. makes keif fast. dries too quick. Lets juat sa...
HungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
nedbow12
Member since 2011
Though this was a really good strain. it smoked great and had a nice taste. super clear high and uplifting
EuphoricHappyUplifted
johnholler
Member since 2017
earthy, dank and musky, no strain is better named. the effects are the same as a hug from a funky monkey. gregarious, outgoing, happy. it does not give you a raging appetite ut it does give you a thirst. i drank a litre of mango juice after 1 bowl and found myself up and running around the house, cl...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticGigglyHappy
Photos

Lineage

Mendocino Purps
Grape Ape
Products with Funky Monkey

