Fuzzy Navel

The result of crossing Peaches and Cream with Purple Punch, Fuzzy Navel is a pure indica. Honoring its namesake, buds are coated in a thick layer of frost with orange, cinnamon, and earth flavors. It’s sweet aroma has notes of cheesecake and cinnamon, making for a rich and indulgent profile. 

 

Member since 2014
purchased from A Cut Above Denver, buds looked super pretty! frosty and sticky with small hints of purple. Smelled like navel oranges. Smoked a bowl after getting home from work, 1 bowl got the job done well. Had a massive appetite and felt like taking a nap. Overall an awesome indica strain with a ...
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Peaches and Cream
Purple Punch
Fuzzy Navel

