The result of crossing Peaches and Cream with Purple Punch, Fuzzy Navel is a pure indica. Honoring its namesake, buds are coated in a thick layer of frost with orange, cinnamon, and earth flavors. It’s sweet aroma has notes of cheesecake and cinnamon, making for a rich and indulgent profile.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
2
Find Fuzzy Navel nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Fuzzy Navel nearby.
Lineage
Products with Fuzzy Navel
Hang tight. We're looking for Fuzzy Navel nearby.