  3. Peaches and Cream
Hybrid

4.6 76 reviews

Peaches and Cream

aka Peaches 'N Cream

The Peaches and Cream hybrid is a Skunk phenotype with a flavor that lives up to its name. Though floral and citrusy in aroma, Peaches and Cream has a sweet fruity taste underscored by a subtle spiciness. Its buds take on a soft pink-orange color during maturation with bright amber hairs bursting from pastel calyxes. Heady euphoria gives way to creativity and good moods, making this strain an excellent choice for focused tasks and unwinding after work.

Effects

Relaxed 55%
Euphoric 53%
Happy 48%
Focused 46%
Uplifted 42%
Pain 36%
Depression 34%
Stress 34%
Anxiety 28%
Lack of appetite 23%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 11%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

76

Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Peaches and Cream
First strain child
Fuzzy Navel
child
Second strain child
Peachy Mack
child

