  Gammaberry
A fruity remix of Bruce Banner, Gammaberry was bred by Dark Horse Genetics to bring out the strawberry flavors of Bruce Banner #5. By backcrossing Bruce Banner #5 with Strawberry Diesel, Gammaberry emits a sour strawberry jam aroma while maintaining a high potency. Gammaberry tends to have a more cerebral high than its parent Bruce Banner, which is known for putting you on the couch. Give Gammaberry a shot if you want a strawberry flavor blast that will send you into outer space.

 

Bruce Banner
Bruce Banner
parent
Strain
Gammaberry

