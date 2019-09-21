A fruity remix of Bruce Banner, Gammaberry was bred by Dark Horse Genetics to bring out the strawberry flavors of Bruce Banner #5. By backcrossing Bruce Banner #5 with Strawberry Diesel, Gammaberry emits a sour strawberry jam aroma while maintaining a high potency. Gammaberry tends to have a more cerebral high than its parent Bruce Banner, which is known for putting you on the couch. Give Gammaberry a shot if you want a strawberry flavor blast that will send you into outer space.