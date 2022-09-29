Gas Leak
Gas Leak potency is higher THC than average.
Gas Leak is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Chem 91. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, hungry, and happy. Gas Leak has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Gas Leak, before let us know! Leave a review.
