Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Loading...

Gascotti

Hybrid
Picture of Gascotti
stock photo similar to gascotti
no flavors reported yet
top effect
euphoric

Gascotti is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the effects of Gascotti - if you've smoked this strain recently, let us know about it below.

These local flower options are ready to order for same-day pickup

Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...

Leafly's shopping promise

Here's what to expect when you order online:

Buy legal, clean weed only
Shop high-quality products from local stores
Free online ordering
Placing an order for pickup doesn’t cost extra
No payment until pickup
Order now, pay at the dispensary
Leafly logo

Gascotti effects

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric

Gascotti reviews2

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Similar to Gascotti

Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Gascotti