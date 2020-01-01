ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Gasoline Alley
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Gasoline Alley
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Gasoline Alley

Gasoline Alley

A limited edition cross by Green Team Genetics, Gasoline Alley was bred from I-95 and Fruitbound. This strain crosses pure fuel flavors as well as a tasty, sweet-candy floralness. If you’re a big fan of OG genetics, Gasoline Alley and its trichome-drenched buds are a must-try.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find Gasoline Alley nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Gasoline Alley nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
I-95
parent
Strain
Gasoline Alley

Products with Gasoline Alley

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Gasoline Alley nearby.

Most popular in