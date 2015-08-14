ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Gatekeeper OG

aka Farmer 12 OG Kush

Gatekeeper OG

Gatekeeper OG is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that was bred as an attempt to recreate and stabilize the “Farmer 12” version of OG Kush. Its breeding processes consisted of crossing Sensi Star, Medicine Man, and OG Kush, and then backcrossing it with OG Kush several more times to accentuate its earthy pine aroma and powerful effect profile. Expect that familiar OG Kush experience that begins with blissful relaxation and ends with a ravenous appetite.

Lineage

Medicine Man
Sensi Star
Gatekeeper OG

