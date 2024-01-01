stock photo similar to Gaz Money
Indica

Gaz Money

Gaz Money is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by DNA Genetics from a genetic cross of Runtz x RP43. Gaz Money has conical buds in shades of purple and green with thick orange hairs. It smells, like its name suggests, like straight gas, with touches of tree fruit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gaz Money, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

