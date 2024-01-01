stock photo similar to Gaz Money
Gaz Money
write a review
Gaz Money is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by DNA Genetics from a genetic cross of Runtz x RP43. Gaz Money has conical buds in shades of purple and green with thick orange hairs. It smells, like its name suggests, like straight gas, with touches of tree fruit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gaz Money, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Gaz MoneyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Gaz Money products near you
Similar to Gaz Money near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—