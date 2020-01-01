Bred by using an elite clone of the original Gelato #41 and a male Loud Dream, Gelato Dream is a cookie strain that improves upon the original. Growers can expect big yields while consumers can expect a smooth, sweet, and fruity terpene profile. As for the high, this strain brings you into a state of deep relaxation that comes with a sense of euphoria and focus.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
Find Gelato Dream nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Gelato Dream nearby.
Lineage
Products with Gelato Dream
Hang tight. We're looking for Gelato Dream nearby.