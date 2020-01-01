ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Gelato Dream
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Gelato Dream
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Gelato Dream

Gelato Dream

Bred by using an elite clone of the original Gelato #41 and a male Loud Dream, Gelato Dream is a cookie strain that improves upon the original. Growers can expect big yields while consumers can expect a smooth, sweet, and fruity terpene profile. As for the high, this strain brings you into a state of deep relaxation that comes with a sense of euphoria and focus.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find Gelato Dream nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Gelato Dream nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Loud Dream
parent
Second strain parent
Gelato #41
parent
Strain
Gelato Dream

Products with Gelato Dream

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Gelato Dream nearby.