Gelato #33 and Sorbet come together to create Gelato Sorbet by DNA genetics as part of their Sorbet lineup. Producing colorful buds that range in color from light green to purple while putting off a tasty dank and fruity profile, Gelato Sorbet’s high is mellow and easy, leaving smokers with a strong sense of contentment.
