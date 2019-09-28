ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Gelato Sorbet
Hybrid

4.7 3 reviews

Gelato Sorbet

Gelato #33 and Sorbet come together to create Gelato Sorbet by DNA genetics as part of their Sorbet lineup. Producing colorful buds that range in color from light green to purple while putting off a tasty dank and fruity profile, Gelato Sorbet’s high is mellow and easy, leaving smokers with a strong sense of contentment.

 

Reviews

Member since 2019
Not my favorite, but it all depends on what you're going for. Leaves you stupid relaxed, but ironically able to function. Very little paranoia if more is smoked. Leaves you a little sleepy and somewhat creative.. Awesome aroma and great taste!
ArousedCreativeFocusedRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Gelato #33
