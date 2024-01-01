stock photo similar to Gello Shotz
Hybrid

Gello Shotz

All the shots, none of the hangovers. Gello Shotz is another new stunner from Seed Junky Genetics to help carry you into warmer weather. While the genetics are currently unknown, it’s got a lemony, tropical nose with big green buds with striking orange hairs and spots of purple. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gello Shotz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.  



Gello Shotz strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Euphoric

Talkative

Giggly

Gello Shotz strain reviews2

