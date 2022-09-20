Ghost Dawg
aka Ghost Dog
Ghost Dawg effects are mostly calming.
Ghost Dawg potency is higher THC than average.
Ghost Dawg, also known as Ghost Dog,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, hungry, and relaxed. Ghost Dawg has 28% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Ghost Dawg, before let us know! Leave a review.
Ghost Dawg sensations
Ghost Dawg helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
