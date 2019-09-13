By taking their famously potent Lee Roy strain and crossing it with Ghost OG, Rare Dankness Seed Bank created Ghost of Lee Roy. This lemon and cotton candy flavored kush cultivar will make your mouth water: Its high resin production makes this strain great for concentrates, and the high may calm your mind and body.
