Hybrid

4.8 5 reviews

Ghost of Lee Roy

Ghost of Lee Roy

By taking their famously potent Lee Roy strain and crossing it with Ghost OG, Rare Dankness Seed Bank created Ghost of Lee Roy. This lemon and cotton candy flavored kush cultivar will make your mouth water: Its high resin production makes this strain great for concentrates, and the high may calm your mind and body. 

Reviews

5

Avatar for YaboyWill
Member since 2019
Took a large dab of Glr wax, intense body high and very enjoyable easy 5 stars.
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for ThatCoonass
Member since 2018
took a fat dab of glr and went to sleep so hard that i slept in for work 😂 10/10 would do again
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for lkstoner
Member since 2019
I’m so high right now. 10/10 would recommend. My best friend and I are in my car and pretty sure my dog is contact high (was intended the windows were down). All I have to say is this is some good shit dude. My best friend says hell ya brother I’m in ghost mode🤟🏼
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Lineage

First strain parent
Lee Roy
parent
Second strain parent
Ghost OG
parent
Strain
Ghost of Lee Roy

